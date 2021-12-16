Head to Head Survey: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Proterra alerts:

This table compares Proterra and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -78.57% -67.43%

22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 43,627.89 -$384.31 million ($1.73) -5.61

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proterra and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nikola 0 7 1 0 2.13

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Proterra.

Summary

Proterra beats Nikola on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.