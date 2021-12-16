Head-To-Head Survey: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.32% 12.00% 1.52% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.46 $228.86 million $3.71 11.58 Sberbank of Russia $44.32 billion 1.97 $10.50 billion N/A N/A

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Cathay General Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others. It operates through the following segments: Moscow, Central and Northern Regions of European Part of Russia; Volga Region and South of European Part of Russia; Ural, Siberia and Far East of Russia; and Other Countries. The company was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.