Head-To-Head Survey: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) & Its Competitors

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Healthcare Products
|$36.28 million
|$1.69 million
|26.10
|Allied Healthcare Products Competitors
|$1.11 billion
|$144.07 million
|22.87
Risk and Volatility
Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, suggesting that its share price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Healthcare Products
|2.56%
|8.86%
|4.70%
|Allied Healthcare Products Competitors
|-162.78%
|-52.38%
|-11.38%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Healthcare Products
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Healthcare Products Competitors
|332
|1307
|2253
|84
|2.53
As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
