Head to Head Review: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) versus Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Dais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Dais -65.13% -9.09% -77.68%

Shapeways has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and Dais’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Dais $1.00 million 1.50 -$2.79 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dais.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shapeways and Dais, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dais 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.24%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Dais.

Summary

Shapeways beats Dais on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Dais Company Profile

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form. The company was founded by Scott Gustave Ehrenberg on April 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, FL.

