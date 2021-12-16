Head to Head Review: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) & Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Tyme Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tyme Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.74%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tyme Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -205.44% -120.25% -37.82% Tyme Technologies N/A -30.74% -28.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Tyme Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $29.32 million 8.01 -$37.23 million ($0.82) -3.98 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$28.98 million ($0.16) -4.63

Tyme Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pieris Pharmaceuticals. Tyme Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pieris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

