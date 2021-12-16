Head to Head Review: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness 2.30% 8.27% 2.81%

This table compares NovelStem International and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.87 -$26.48 million $0.48 39.27

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NovelStem International and Petco Health and Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.05%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats NovelStem International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

