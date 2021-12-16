Head-To-Head Analysis: Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Valaris.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.22 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.59

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -304.39% -18.72% -8.32% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Valaris on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore contract drilling services in various water depths to oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, 45 jackup rigs, and 7 ARO rigs, as well as 2 rigs under construction. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

