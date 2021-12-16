Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

HAYPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

