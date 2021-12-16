Harrington Investments INC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.