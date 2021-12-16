Harrington Investments INC Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

LMND opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

