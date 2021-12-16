Harrington Investments INC Sells 280 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cerner by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cerner by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

