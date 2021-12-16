Harrington Investments INC Purchases 11,215 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC owned about 0.17% of Amalgamated Financial worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

AMAL opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.