Harrington Investments INC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

