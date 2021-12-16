Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.