Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 424 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI opened at $91.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $93.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.