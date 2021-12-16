Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

