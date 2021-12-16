Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

