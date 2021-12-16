Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

