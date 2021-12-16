Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $565.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $508.36 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05. The stock has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.