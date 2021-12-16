Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

MDT opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

