Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.69. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $693.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.