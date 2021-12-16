HaloDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,692.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $423,185.66 and approximately $45,692.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.88 or 0.08292408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00078501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,952.57 or 0.99837814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.