Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 331,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.