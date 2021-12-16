Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 18946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$163.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

