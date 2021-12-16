Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 18946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$163.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37.
About Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.