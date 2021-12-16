Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.28. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

