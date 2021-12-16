H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEO. Raymond James lifted their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CVE:HEO remained flat at $C$2.57 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$219.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

