Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao Sells 10,000 Shares

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Naihui Miao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 2,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,484. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $49.73 million, a PE ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GURE. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

