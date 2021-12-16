Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) & Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Critical Analysis

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy -9.11% -22.46% -2.70%

This table compares Guardforce AI and Genesis Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.54 N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.69 -$416.68 million ($2.09) -4.94

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guardforce AI and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Genesis Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Guardforce AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment. The Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment comprises Alkali and sulfur removal business. The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment owns and leases suite of onshore crude oil and refined products infrastructure, including pipelines, trucks, terminals, railcars, and rail loading. The Marine Transportation segment provides transportation services by tank barge primarily for refined petroleum products, including heavy fuel oil and asphalt, as well as crude oil. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

