Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 3,962 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

