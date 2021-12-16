Growth DeFi (GRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $117,592.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $117,592.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $30.90 or 0.00063014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00207772 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

