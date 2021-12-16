Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.77 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

