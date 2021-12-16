Grove Bank & Trust Takes $237,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

