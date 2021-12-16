Grove Bank & Trust Sells 288 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 92,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.21 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

