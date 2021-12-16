Grove Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB opened at $699.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $715.77 and its 200-day moving average is $627.69. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $350.09 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.