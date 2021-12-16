Grove Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

