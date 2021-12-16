Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,002,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

NYSE IBM opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

