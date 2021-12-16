Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

