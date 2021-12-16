Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.60

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.90 ($0.17), with a volume of 7067196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.17).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £523.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.