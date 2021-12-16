Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $14.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 452 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock valued at $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

