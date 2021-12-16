Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV stock traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $173.59. 2,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,059. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

