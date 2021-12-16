Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.30. 215,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,797,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,192 shares of company stock worth $4,270,261 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

