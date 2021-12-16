Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 4,017 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after buying an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $62.03. 260,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,257,498. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

