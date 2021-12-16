Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.64

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

