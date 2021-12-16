Grafenia (LON:GRA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.83.

About Grafenia (LON:GRA)

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services and allows brand owners to set up an online ordering system for their network; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafenia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafenia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.