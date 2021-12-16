Governor DAO Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $24,667.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00055049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.66 or 0.08162024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.69 or 0.99940406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

