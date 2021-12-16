Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the November 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.7 days.

OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.