good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$1.25 by National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s current price.

GDNP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 target price on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Shares of good natured Products stock opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. good natured Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.