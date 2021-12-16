Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GBDC stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

