Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg Acquires 10,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GBDC stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
