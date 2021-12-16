Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 955,063 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

