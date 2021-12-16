Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 955,063 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.08.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.