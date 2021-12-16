GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $203.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $282,430.41 and approximately $203.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3,195.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

